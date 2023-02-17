First responders seeing overdoses daily warn teens of the risks, help parents spot signs of substance misuse

Fentanyl overdose deaths are on the rise, impacting teens and adults daily. King County alone saw a 43% increase from 2021 to 2022.

It's a drug so deadly it only takes a very small dose, 2 milligrams, to be lethal. The amount so small it fits on the top of a pencil.

Why is fentanyl dangerous?

Acting Special Agent in charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration's Seattle Division, Jacob Galvin, says one pill can kill.

He says across the United States, the DEA seized 50 million pills in 2022, double from 2021. To put things in perspective, he says 50 million pills is equivalent to 379 million deadly doses of fentanyl – enough to kill every American.

Pills he says are making their way from the southern borders by the Sinaloa and Jalisco Nueva Generacion (Cartel Jalisco New Generation).

"They're flooding the United States with these pills and all they care about is making money," Galvin said.

Fentanyl is 50 times more potent than heroin.

Locally, Eastside Fire & Rescue, who provides services to Issaquah, North Bend, Sammamish, Canation, Preston, May Valley, Wilderness Rim, Tiger Mountain and Woodinville, averages 14,000 calls per year.

Firefighter Victoria Conover has been on the line for 16 years. She says things have changed since 2007.

"We didn't see a lot of drug overdoses; it was pretty rare, it was kind of like the novelty call," Conover said.

She says things have changed in the last three to five years as calls have increased dramatically.

"It's almost a part of your daily kind of repertoire, you can expect to see a drug overdose," Conover said.

Her youngest patient just 12-year-old.

"20 years ago, doing hard drugs was a very scary thing and there were big consequences," Conover said. "Now when we have to administer NARCAN kids and adults are waking up; there's not an era of caution or fear from that experience. They're ready to move on it doesn't really seem to sink in."

An alarming trend as federal and local officials say teens nowadays feel their invisible.

The DEA says six out of 10 pills are lased with a potentially deadly dose of fentanyl. An increase from 2021 which was four of 10.

"You're beyond that 50% mark, of gambling with your life right now," Galvin said.

How are children/teens getting fentanyl?

According to the DEA – through social media.

"The cartels get into people's homes and people's lives through social media apps, because it's anonymous it's free and there's millions of users on those platforms," Galvin said.

While the DEA is working on cracking down on the platform themselves they're asking parents to be vigilant.

They say it's the nonverbal cues like emoji you should keep an eye out for.

To learn about emoji codes used on social media, visit Emoji Drug Code Decoded on www.dea.gov/onepill.

RELATED: https://www.q13fox.com/news/dea-drug-traffickers-using-social-media-to-reach-new-customer-bases

What are the effects of fentanyl?

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid. The DEA says it can cause confusion, drowsiness, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, changes in pupil size, cold and clammy skin, coma, and respiratory failure leading to death.

However, conversations should start before parents need to identify the warnings.

What should you look out for?

Influence the Choice, a nonprofit, community based grassroots organization says it starts by taking a look at your child's bedroom.

Walking in can look like your average teens room, messy but taking a closer look you can find signs of drug use masquerading as everyday items like a water bottle, hair spray, and a computer mouse.

Magazines and posters with cannabis and other drugs can also be spotted in plain sight.

"You can be concerned if suddenly you start to see medications in their bathrooms, and they’re not supposed to be taking anything," Influence the Choice's Executive Director, Marnie Maraldo said.

They encourage you to look twice as books, staplers, dryer sheets, tampons, sunscreen bottles and even teddy bears may not be exactly that but rather a joint holder, flask, drug scale and vapes.

"This is disappointing because it's very child like but it's a reminder that your child may not be doing child behaviors," Maraldo said.

If you would like more information on how to talk to your child about drugs visit www.getsmartaboutdrugs.com/publications