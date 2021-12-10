First Omicron case detected in Whatcom County

The Washington State Department of Health confirmed the first case of the Omicron variant in Whatcom County.

The person who tested positive was a vaccinated man in his 30s. He is currently in isolation.

DOH first confirmed the arrival of Omicron in Washington on Dec. 4 in Thurston, Pierce and King counties.

"The presence of Omicron in our county really highlights the importance of getting vaccinated, and getting a booster," said Whatcom County Health Department’s Communicable Disease and Epidemiology Manager Cindy Hollinsworth. "Breakthrough infections happen, but vaccines are still the best defense we have against this virus and all its variants. Masks are the next best defense. And if anyone feels sick, if anyone has a fever, a cough, trouble breathing or any other symptoms of COVID-19, they need to get tested right away, even if they’re fully vaccinated. Isolate at home until you get your test result, and call your health care provider."

