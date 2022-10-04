First Lady Jill Biden visits Tacoma, Seattle this weekend

First Lady Jill Biden traveled to the Evergreen State to speak at multiple events happening in Tacoma and Seattle this weekend.

From Friday, Oct. 7 through Saturday, Oct. 8, the First Lady of the United States will be holding events in both California and Washington state. She will begin her tour in San Francisco, and will fly into the Pacific Northwest on Friday afternoon. Her full schedule, and a brief summary about the events she is participating in can be found below. Her Seattle arrival will be streamed live in the player above.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA

Friday, Oct. 7: Cancer Moonshot, Breast Cancer Awareness Month

10:15 a.m. PT - The First Lady will visit the University of California, San Francisco Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center to highlight the recent advances in breast cancer research. In addition, she will discuss programs that are available to support patients, survivors and others who have been impacted by the disease.

12:15 p.m. PT - Jill Biden will then attend and deliver remarks at the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee's (DCCC) "Women's Lunch and Issues Conference".

After her DCCC visit, Jill Biden will then travel to Washington state, landing at the King County International Airport at around 3:15 p.m. PT.

TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Friday, Oct. 7: Workforce development programs

4:15 p.m. PT - The First Lady will travel to Bates Technical College in Tacoma to discuss the workforce development programs that are available for high school and postsecondary students, and how they can provide unique opportunities in their career path.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON

Saturday, Oct. 8: Senator Patty Murray, White House's ‘Joining Forces’ Initiative

12:00 p.m. PT - Jill Biden will speak at a local finance event with Senator Patty Murray.

1:00 p.m. PT - The First Lady, along with Sen. Murray and Secretary of the U.S. Department of Veteran's Affairs Denis McDonough will host can event at the Pacific Science Center in Seattle. The "Hidden Helpers Coalition" event is intended to celebrate children growing up in military, veteran caregiving families. Additional participants include members with the Elizabeth Dole Foundation and Wounded Warrior Project.

