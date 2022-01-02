First day of SPS COVID testing brings long wait times

Seattle Public Schools is looking to refine its process for COVID-19 testing following a rush of 2,200 tests between two sites on Sunday.

Parents and students tell FOX 13 wait times pushed past three hours at the South Shore PreK School on Sunday.

While testing isn’t mandatory before school resumes on Tuesday, it’s encouraged. The District has sent letters home to parents notifying them of the availability of testing. The first day of class was initially slated for Monday, but class was canceled so that students/staff could get tested ahead of time.

"We were there for like four hours," said Isaac Rotich, one of the students who was tested at South Shore PreK-8 School on Sunday.

Judy Kariuki, Isaac’s mom, said the line extended past the parking lot when they arrived on Sunday around 11a. She and her two kids were leaving the building after 3p.

"I didn’t expect it to be, like, four hours," she said. "I expected it to be more like an hour."

Despite the long wait, Kariuki said she was relieved that the option was available. Tests have become hard to get in King County following the holidays.

Beginning Tuesday, UW Medicine is asking people to only get tested at their sites if they’ve had a direct-contact with someone with COVID-19 or if they’re showing symptoms. Prior to this weekend dozens of sites throughout King, Pierce and Snohomish counties were closed due to weather.

"When you send kids to school you don’t know what to expect," said Kariuki. "I feel better, I feel better now."

According to the District, their goal is to get as many students tested before the return to the classroom. Testing will be available between the hours of 1p and 4p at 11 sites, with South Shore PreK School re-opening for a second-straight day with hours between 4p and 8p.

Details on testing requirements, and information to navigate the pre-registration process can be found on the Seattle Public School webpage.