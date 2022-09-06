First day of classes canceled in Eatonville School District due to teacher strike

The first day of classes in the Eatonville School District has been canceled as teachers voted to strike.

The Eatonville School District and the Eatonville Education Association (EEA) have not yet reached an agreement, after bargaining on Sept. 6.

EEA will begin their strike on Sept. 7, which would have been the first day of classes. School will be closed for the remainder of the teacher strike.

"Please know reaching an agreement is our highest priority. We appreciate your patience and understanding during this difficult time and look forward to welcoming our students and staff back to school as soon as possible," the district said.

FOX 13 has reached out to EEA for comment.

Seattle Public Schools will also have no classes on Wednesday as their teacher's union also voted to strike,