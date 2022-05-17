First Copper River salmon of season arrives in Seattle

Alaska’s Copper River salmon season has started and the first shipment arrived at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Tuesday morning.

Every season, Alaska Airlines flies thousands of pounds of the wild salmon to Seattle from Cordova, Alaska through Alaska Air Cargo. Tuesday marks the first day of many shipments expected this season.

Copper River salmon season usually runs mid-May through June.

The fish is naturally fatty, which creates exceptional flavor and texture, and has high levels of mega-3 fatty acids that makes it healthy to eat.