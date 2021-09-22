Fireworks to be prohibited in unincorporated Pierce County starting in 2023

article

Starting in 2023, Pierce County residents will not be allowed to use fireworks in unincorporated areas for all but two days out of the year.

Pierce County Council passed legislation this week restricting the use of fireworks in unincorporated areas, except on July 4 and December 31. This legislation goes into effect in 2023, at which point the Fire Marshal and Pierce County Executive will share authority in issuing temporary fireworks bans if they are unsafe to use.

Currently, fireworks are allowed in unincorporated areas from July 1–5.

The reasoning behind the legislation is limiting danger—and sparks—during fire season.

"This is a sensible and balanced ordinance that narrows the formula down to determine whether a ban is necessary and gives good science as to why it’s being done," said County Councilmember Dave Morell. "Yes, it is taking away days when fireworks could be used, but by adding a day in December, we are increasing the opportunity for when nonprofits can sell fireworks."

Morell says it is unlikely a temporary fireworks ban would be issued given the cold and wetter conditions.

