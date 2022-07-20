Firefighters work to extinguish structure fire in North Bend

Eastside Fire and Rescue (EFR) responded to a structure fire in North Bend Wednesday morning.

According to EFR, multiple units responded to reports of a building fire near the corner of 428th Ave. SE and NE 8th St. at around 8:30 a.m.

(Eastside Fire & Rescue)

Officials posted multiple photos on Twitter showing smoke pluming out of the trees, and a building fully engulfed in flames.

At around 9:00 a.m., EFR reported that their crews are in a defensive position, and all occupants are out of the building.

(Eastside Fire & Rescue)

EFR is asking the public to avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story.