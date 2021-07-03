Firefighters warn of fireworks danger ahead of 4th of July

SEATTLE - With Sunday being the Fourth of July, a lot of people stopped by fireworks stands all day Saturday. But with extreme dry conditions, first responders are pleading with the public to rethink fireworks all together.

Despite the warning, the reality is that some will still choose to play with fireworks.

Not only will people light fireworks to celebrate America’s independence, this year it’s also to celebrate our independence.

Davelle Bridges says he is ready to let off some steam after being cooper up for more than a year.

Although he emphasized that people should do it responsibly.

But if firefighters had a say, they would prefer you stay away from fireworks all together especially because of the extreme dry conditions right now

"This is the one day where we know we are going to encounter tragedy, we are going to respond to fires every other day it’s a possibility," Eric Autry with King Co Fire District 20 said.

Last year there were 200 fireworks-related injuries and 360 fires across Washington state and firefighters are worried it will be worse this Fourth of July.

Bridges says he understands the risks.

"Better be safe than sorry," Bridges said.

He says he also has a hose and fire extinguisher nearby any time he lights off fireworks.

If you have to light off fireworks, firefighters say use only the legal ones and only do them in areas that do not have a ban.