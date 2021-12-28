Firefighters share tips on heater safety, fire prevention

The cold weather has everyone wanting to bundle up and keep warm, and the Seattle Fire Department wants to make sure everyone does it safely.

A lot of people use portable heaters and fire officials want to make sure people are plugging them in directly into an outlet.

People should not use an extension cord or a power strip because the wires can overheat and become a fire hazard.

If you’re using candles, the department’s advice is to use electric ones that use a battery.

"But if you have to use fire-lit candles, then go ahead and make sure they’re in a proper base so they can’t fall over and cause a fire," said David Cuerpo with the Seattle Fire Department.

And if you lose power, make sure you are prepared with warm blankets and dress appropriately. Also do not resort to an outdoor grill in an enclosed space, whether it's gas or charcoal because that emits harmful carbon monoxide.

