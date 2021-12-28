Firefighters share tips on heater safety, fire prevention

Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 12:00 PM PST, Western Whatcom County
7
Airport Weather Warning
until THU 3:30 AM PST, Franklin County
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 10:18 PM PST until THU 7:00 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Admiralty Inlet Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Southwest Interior
Winter Weather Advisory
until THU 12:00 PM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 12:00 AM PST until THU 12:00 PM PST, Willapa Hills, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 7:00 AM PST until THU 10:00 PM PST, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
Special Weather Statement
until THU 7:15 AM PST, Wenatchee Area

The cold weather has everyone wanting to bundle up and stay warm but the Seattle Fire Department is making sure people do so safely.

SEATTLE - The cold weather has everyone wanting to bundle up and keep warm, and the Seattle Fire Department wants to make sure everyone does it safely. 

A lot of people use portable heaters and fire officials want to make sure people are plugging them in directly into an outlet. 

People should not use an extension cord or a power strip because the wires can overheat and become a fire hazard. 

If you’re using candles, the department’s advice is to use electric ones that use a battery. 

 "But if you have to use fire-lit candles, then go ahead and make sure they’re in a proper base so they can’t fall over and cause a fire," said David Cuerpo with the Seattle Fire Department. 

And if you lose power, make sure you are prepared with warm blankets and dress appropriately. Also do not resort to an outdoor grill in an enclosed space, whether it's gas or charcoal because that emits harmful carbon monoxide.

