Firefighters rescue man who fell 30 feet from top of Gas Works Park structure

Firefighters rescued a man who fell down part of the steamplant structure at Seattle's Gas Works Park.

According to the Seattle Fire Department, the man was trapped late Sunday about 30 feet up the Gas Works steam piping. Firefighters had to do a rope rescue to get the man to safety.

Authorities said the man fell off the top of the structure - falling about 30 feet onto the catwalk.

(Seattle Fire Department)

He was taken in stable condition to Harborview Medical Center.

