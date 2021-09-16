Firefighters put out flames at Kitsap County fishing pier

article

Officials are investigating a fire that broke out at the Island Lake Park fishing pier early Thursday morning.

Central Kitsap Fire & Rescue crews arrived at the pier and quickly put out the flames, using an inflatable boat to attack the fire from all sides.

Fire officials say they preserved as much of the pier as possible with the help of Kitsap County Parks.

The Fire Marshal is currently investigating the incident.

No further details have been released.

