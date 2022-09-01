Firefighters put out apartment fire in Seattle's International District

Seattle firefighters put out a fire at an apartment in the International District Thursday morning.

According to the Seattle Fire Department, a fire started in a kitchen on the first floor of an apartment near S King St and 7th Ave S. Smoke from the fire went through the air ducts and billowed out the rooftop, spreading north into neighborhoods around Lake Union.

Officials say no one was injured.

Firefighters conducted an interior attack with water and put the fire. The road nearby was blocked while they worked.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire.