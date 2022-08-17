Firefighters investigate possibly hazardous chemical reaction in Lakewood
LAKEWOOD, Wash. - Firefighters are investigating a possibly dangerous chemical reaction at a Lakewood gun store.
West Pierce firefighters have responded to Aero Precision, located near 100th St and 47th Ave. According to fire officials, an unknown chemical is reacting in a drum outside the building.
Drivers are urged to avoid the area while crews investigate.
This is a developing story, and more information will be shared as it becomes available.