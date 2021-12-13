Firefighters identify cause of explosion that damaged over 24 homes on Washington coast

Investigators have identified the cause of an explosion that damaged over 24 homes in the Washington coastal neighborhood of Ocean Park on Dec. 7.

According to Pacific County Fire District and the Pacific County Sheriff's Office, the source and cause of the explosion was determined to be an "accidental fuel to air mixture of propane which was ignited by energized electrical equipment."

So essentially, an accidental ignition.

Crews responded to the area of 305th Place around 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 7 for reports of a large explosion. The explosion started a fire and damaged multiple homes blocks away.

Thankfully, no one was hurt in the explosion.

"It was a miracle. There was a couple that was asleep in a house immediately adjacent to the structure and they were not injured," said Chief Jacob Brundage with Pacific County Fire District 1.

He said there is no natural gas in Ocean Park, and most of the community uses propane.

"It lifted the ground a little bit. I mean, the whole trailer vibrates and shook and it was loud," said Duane Satran, who lives two blocks way from the explosion. "It felt like it was in my front yard. It actually cracked our concrete walkway."

Pacific County Fire District #1 said over 24 reports of property damage have been forwarded to insurance adjusters and investigators.

