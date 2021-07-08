Firefighters battle large fire at Christmas tree farm in Auburn

Firefighters responded to a large fire on a Christmas tree farm in Auburn around 5 a.m. Thursday. The debris fire happened near 124th South Ave. SE.

The fire is under control, but it could take several hours for the flames to be completely extinguished, according to Valley Regional Fire.

Smoke and steam from the fire may be visible in surrounding areas. Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram