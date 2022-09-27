Firefighters extinguish fire at Tacoma Tideflats industrial plant

Firefighters contained a fire in the Port of Tacoma's Tideflats.

The fire broke out in the Darling food processing plant near Lincoln Ave and Marc Ave. Viewer photos captured a massive plume of black smoke billowing up into the sky.

According to Tacoma Fire, there were "heavy fire conditions" reported by the first firefighters who arrived, but crews quickly put the flames down.

Officials say the fire is under control, and they are working to determine the cause. No injuries were reported.

(Tacoma Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 31)

This is a developing story.