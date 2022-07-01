Firefighters: Car crashes into Renton restaurant, 6 people seriously injured

article

Firefighters are on scene of a crash involving a vehicle into a restaurant in Renton.

According to Renton Fire Department, a vehicle crashed into Plum Delicious restaurant on NE Sunset Blvd. around 5 p.m. The building may be compromised, firefighters said.

Firefighters said six people had serious injuries, and they have requested aid from Bellevue and Skyway.

Avoid the area if possible.

FOX 13 has a crew en route to the scene.

This is a developing story.