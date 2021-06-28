Firefighters battling 25 acre Cedar Hills Fire near Issaquah

Firefighters are battling a 25-acre brush fire near Issaquah.

Eastside Fire & Rescue first responded to the Cedar Hills Fire on Monday around 1 p.m. It was quickly elevated to a two-alarm fire before state fire mobilization was authorized.

The fire is located in King County near the Cedar Hills Regional Landfill. The fire is estimated at 25 acres and growing. It’s threatening homes, power lines and trees according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

No evacuations are in effect at this time.

Mobilization specialists from the Fire Protection Bureau have ordered a strike team and air resources.

"Some event coordinating with DNR for air resources, so as of right now we have two DNR helicopters actively dropping water and our crews are back, re-engaged in a safe area, and they’re directly attacking the fire," said Deputy Chief Ben Lane of Eastside Fire & Rescue.

There’s a fire line protecting a development in Maple Valley. Water has been sprayed in the area as a preventative measure.

Deputy Chief Lane expects the Cedar Hills Fire to be a 48-hour to 72-hour event.

