By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Puyallup
Firefighter hurt in Puyallup house fire

Investigators are looking into what caused a house fire in Puyallup.

PUYALLUP, Wash. - A firefighter was hurt and two houses were damaged after a fire Wednesday morning in Puyallup

Just after 4 a.m., crews responded to a report of a fire in the area of 109th Avenue Court East and 53rd Court East.

Two houses were damaged and a garage was destroyed. 

Officials told FOX 13 that a firefighter was taken to the hospital with a hand injury. He is expected to be OK. 

It's unknown how the fire started and the cause is under investigation. 