Firefighter hurt in Puyallup house fire

A firefighter was hurt and two houses were damaged after a fire Wednesday morning in Puyallup.

Just after 4 a.m., crews responded to a report of a fire in the area of 109th Avenue Court East and 53rd Court East.

Two houses were damaged and a garage was destroyed.

Officials told FOX 13 that a firefighter was taken to the hospital with a hand injury. He is expected to be OK.

It's unknown how the fire started and the cause is under investigation.