1 injured as fire rips through warehouse at South Park Marina

Crews are investigating a fire at a warehouse near the South Park Marina in Seattle that injured one person.

Firefighters were called before 3:00 a.m. to the warehouse in the 8600 block of Dallas Ave.

Thirteen boats were caught in the fire, officials said. The fire was under control as of 5:39 a.m., according to King County Fire District 2.

The injured person was taken to Harborview Medical Center for treatment.

Crews remained at the scene hours later putting out hot spots.

Several other agencies, including Tukwila Fire and King County Fire District #2, were called to help fight the fire.

It's unclear what caused the fire.

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Advertisement

The Associated Press contributed to this report.