Fire rips through Seattle Jack-In-The-Box while restaurant was closed

Nobody was hurt when fire caused a roof to collapse at a Jack-In-The-Box Restaurant early Wednesday morning in Seattle's Ballard neighborhood.

Firefighters were called around 4:30 a.m. to the store on Leary Way NE.

According to the Seattle Fire Department, crews searched the building but had to evacuate as flames broke through the ceiling.

The restaurant appeared to be closed and nobody was inside at the time of the fire.

The roof eventually collapsed. Seattle City Light and Puget Sound Energy shut off power and natural gas to the building.

Crews knocked down the fire by 5 a.m. and continued to monitor for hot spots.

It's unclear how the fire started.