Fire rips through Lynnwood strip mall; cause under investigation

Fire officials are investigating what caused a fire early Wednesday morning at a strip mall in Lynnwood.

Crews responded to a report of a commercial building fire in the 15800 block of Highway 99 at about 3:15 a.m.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, flames were coming from the roof.

Officials told FOX 13 at about 20 minutes into getting the fire under control, crews were pulled from inside the building due to the worsening conditions and the fear of the roof collapsing.

No injuries were reported.

Highway 99 is closed in both directions between 156th and 164th, as of 6 a.m.

It's unknown how the fire started.