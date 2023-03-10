Fire rips through home just off I-5 in Seattle

Expand / Collapse search

SEATTLE - Fire ripped through a vacant home Friday morning sending smoke billowing into the air along I-5 in North Seattle.

According to the Seattle Fire Department, firefighters were called around 8:00 a.m. to the home on 5th Ave. NE just west of the freeway.

(Seattle Fire Department)

Firefighters said flames were shooting through the roof when they arrived. The home was boarded up and appeared to be vacant.

Adjacent buildings were evacuated as a precaution while crews knocked down the fire.

Police said to avoid the area if possible.