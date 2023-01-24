Fire officials: Thurston County house fire that killed 5 'most likely' accidental

A house fire that took the lives of a mother, father and three children in Thurston County last week was determined to not be intentionally set, officials announced Tuesday.

A fire broke out at a home in rural Thurston County on Jan. 21, roughly 10 miles west of Olympia.

The home was fully engulfed in flames, and five people died in the fire. Authorities say another child, who was visiting the home, was able to make it out of the fire alive.

Due to the loss of life, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives (ATF) investigated the fire.

Authorities say the ATF employed several resources, like an accelerant-detecting K9 unit and a fire research lab in Maryland. Investigators have been at the property searching for evidence since the fire broke out.

While the specific cause of the fire is not known, fire officials have determined it was not intentionally set and was "most likely" accidental.