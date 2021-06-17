Fire officials: Man drowns in Lake Washington after attempting to save two teens in the water

A man drowned in Lake Washington trying to save two teens in the water on Wednesday night, according to the Bellevue Fire Department.

Search and rescue crews were first called to the area of 800 Shoreland Dr SE after 7 p.m.

Initial reports said a child had fallen out of a sailboat, according to Lt. Camari Olson, who said crews later learned it was two teens in the water.

The second teen had allegedly jumped in to try and save the first teen who fell in. Olson said the teens are part of a sailing club and there were other sailboats who witnessed the incident on the water.

The victim is an adult male who jumped into the lake from his powerboat without a life vest on, according to Olson, and witnesses saw him go under.

Dive and rescue teams from Mercer Island Police Department responded and learned the area where the man was seen going under is more than 100 feet deep. Olson said the dive teams cannot conduct rescues at that depth and the rescue turned into a recovery.

"Our hearts go out to everybody affected. This is a very tragic situation and there’s a lot of people who are in pain right now and we wish we could do more for them at this point," said Olson.

The teens survived and made it out of the water, according to the fire department.

No word yet on if the victim’s body was recovered as of Wednesday night.

