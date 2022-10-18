Fire Marshal looking to identify people, vehicle of interest in Nakia Creek Fire

article

The Clark County Fire Marshal's Office is looking to identify a vehicle and a person or people seen near the Nakia Creek wildfire.

The Nakia Creek Fire burning east of Vancouver has forced evacuation orders as it has burned 1,796 acres. Fire officials say it is around 5% contained.

Now, Fire Marshals say they are asking for help in identifying a vehicle that was near the fire on Larch Mountain on Sunday, Oct. 9 at 3:30 p.m. Officials have not said the wildfire was intentionally or negligently set by humans, however, the investigation into the fire is ongoing.

They are looking for a white or light-colored Subaru. Based on witness statements, it is believed that there were two men and two women connected to the vehicle. Officials do not have any descriptions of the people possibly connected.

If anyone recognizes the vehicle or people depicted in the video or has any information regarding the ongoing wildfire investigation, they are urged to contact the county’s Fire Marshal Office at (564) 397-3320.