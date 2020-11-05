Fire investigators seek tips on arson that destroyed family's dream home near Auburn

King County Sheriff’s detectives in the Fire Investigations Unit are asking for the public’s help to solve an arson that destroyed a family’s dream home in unincorporated Auburn.

“For the family, this was devastating. They had a vision. They drew plans. This was their life,” said Sgt. Tim Meyer.

Investigators were called to the scene in the 33200 block of 201st Pl SE on the morning of November 14, 2019.

“As we near this anniversary, we’re trying to identify suspects in a case that was determined to be arson,” said Sgt. Meyer.

Suspects sought in unsolved arson (submitted photo)

The fire fully engulfed the 7300 square foot home under construction.

“This was a house that a family was building. They’d taken their labor and their vision and they’d built this structure up and it was nearly completed when the suspects, whomever they are, carelessly and callously set it on fire. This is where we need your help,” he said.

Detectives say they have no leads on a suspect or motive right now.

“Arson and fire-setting is a particularly troublesome crime. It damages not only property but lives. This home was, although vacant, still it was a family’s work and it was a family’s vision. We also know that one arson can lead to another and we want to make sure that these people are held to account," said Sgt. Meyer.

Suspects sought in unsolved arson (submitted photo)

He says the family has started the rebuilding process but the loss of their home is a scar that’s going to stick with them forever.

“All of us can relate to this. We’ve all planted a garden or built a home or restored a car. We’ve invested ourselves, our effort, our work to try to create something and this creation was almost complete when it was callously set on fire,” said Sgt. Meyer.

If you have any information to help detectives solve this case, you can remain anonymous and receive a cash reward of up to $1,000. Call Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound at 1-800-222-TIPS or text a tip through the P3 Tips App on your cell phone.

If you wish to speak with a detective, you can call the King County Sheriff’s non-emergency line at (206) 296-3311 and reference case number C19043597.