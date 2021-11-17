Fire in British Columbia, near Whatcom County, sends plume of smoke into sky

Fire officials are investigating what caused a large structure fire Wednesday morning in Abbotsford, British Columbia, near Whatcom County.

The fire happened at a vehicle holding lot in the area of Sumas Mountain Road and North Parallel Road.

Abbotsford police said the smoke was potentially toxic and encouraged people to stay indoors.

The fire sent a plume of black smoke into the sky, which could be seen in the city of Sumas in Whatcom County.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

On Tuesday night, Abbotsford officials issued an immediate and urgent notice to all residents to evacuate the Sumas Prairie immediately.

