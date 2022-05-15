Fire extinguished at downtown Seattle high-rise apartment, 2 injured

Seattle firefighters put out a fire at a high-rise apartment building downtown.

Crews were called to the fire around 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Firefighters went in and rescued two people from the building, who had to be taken to the hospital.

Police blocked off between 7th between Cherry and James while crews worked.

By around 11:15 a.m., the fire was extinguished. Crews searched the rest of the building and fire officials say it is all clear.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.