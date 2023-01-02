Fire erupts at Shoreline pizza restaurant in business for nearly 50 years

Fire erupted at a pizza restaurant in Shoreline that has been in business for 45 years.

Firefighters were called around 5:00 a.m. to Suni's Pizza & Burgers at 15th Ave NE and NE 180th St.

When firefighters arrived, flames were burning through the ceiling and then the roof. Nobody was inside and nobody was hurt.

Suni's is a mainstay in the North City neighborhood in Shoreline, having been in business for decades.

Firefighters said the fire started on the outside of the building. They are still investigating the cause.