Fire destroys 2 homes in Mountlake Terrace

Nobody was hurt after a fire ripped through two homes early Thursday morning in Mountlake Terrace.

Firefighters were called just before midnight Wednesday to the 4900 block of 241st St. SW. Video from the scene showed flames shooting out of the homes.

Crews said that they faced some issues putting out the fire - a couple of layers of roof lines made it hard to reach the fire.

"When we showed up we had both the carport fully engulfed spreading into one house and had also spread into other house and immediately had gotten into attic to where it was really hard for us to make access," said "we had to get firefighters up on the roof to get some ventilation holes in there, and as soon as we did that the fire had just really taken off. It was pretty well involved in both structures when we got here."

Six people were forced out of their home. The American Red Cross is assisting those people.

Puget Sound Energy also responded to cut off gas to at least one of the homes.

It is not yet known what caused the fire. Investigators say both homes are total losses. Fire investigators were expected to return later Thursday.