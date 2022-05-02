Fire damages strip mall in Bothell

Businesses at a Bothell strip mall were damaged Monday morning because of a large fire, officials said.

Several agencies responded to the fire that happened at 22624 Meridian Avenue South before 2:45 a.m.

Officials told FOX 13 News that power lines came down on the roof, which sparked the fire.

The fire damaged the strip mall roof and it’s unknown if businesses will be able to open for the day.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

It’s unknown how the power lines came down.

Advertisement

Crews remained at the scene to monitor hot spots.