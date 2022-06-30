Fire breaks out in vacant Belltown building

An investigation is underway into what caused a large fire at a vacant building early Thursday morning in Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood.

Crews responded after 4 a.m. to a report of a fire near the 2200 block of 2nd Second Avenue.

All lanes from Battery and Lenora Streets on Second and Third Avenues were blocked for the fire response.

Crews remained at the scene to monitor hotspots, the fire was under control before 5:45 a.m.

No injuries were reported.



