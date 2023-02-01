PHOTOS: Fire breaks out at Seattle dog daycare, no injuries reported

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (FOX 13)

Several pets had to be rescued after a fire broke out at a dog daycare in Seattle’s Lake City neighborhood.

Seattle Fire Department was called to the fire before 11 a.m. Wednesday, and firefighters immediately got in and started carrying the dogs out to safety and treating them.

According to officials, all seven daycare employees in the building got out safely and no injuries are reported. One staff member was evaluated by medics and is reported to be in stable condition.

Seattle Animal Control has been called to the scene. It is not known if any animals were injured or suffered smoke inhalation. Daycare staff are currently working to account for all dogs.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

This is a developing story.