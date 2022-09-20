Fight leads to shots fired outside Harborview Medical Center; 1 arrested, 1 injured

Seattle Police are investigating a fight between two people outside Harborview Medical Center that led to a shooting and another person getting involved.

Sgt. John O'Neil said that two men were fighting outside the hospital on 9th Ave. just before 4 p.m. One man went back to his car, got a gun and shot the other man. A woman then approached and fired shots into the air, O'Neil said.

The suspect who was shot was admitted into the hospital and has non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect is still on the loose, but police do not believe there is any danger to the public, since the victim and suspect knew each other.

The woman who fired shots into the air was arrested, O'Neil said. She knew both the victim and suspect, and police are investigating why she fired shots in the air.

Police are still investigating the shooting and are actively looking for a suspect.

