Fife Police seek IDs of 3 men suspected of robbing woman at gunpoint at an ATM

Fife Police need help identifying three suspects accused of robbing a woman at gunpoint at an ATM on Sunday, Aug. 7.

The same suspects are wanted for similar crimes in Parkland, Bonney Lake, Puyallup, Federal Way, Kent and possibly Seattle.

According to police, the victim had already pulled up to a vehicle-accessible ATM at a local bank. The suspects reportedly waited until she put her card into the machine and entered her PIN, then rushed up to her with guns drawn. A third man waited in the getaway vehicle nearby.

The two suspects then took over her transaction while pointing their pistol at the victim, who ran for her safety. They stole several hundred dollars from her as well as items out of her vehicle.

Anyone with information on the suspects or robbery is urged to call 911, contact Fife Police at (253) 922-6633 or text an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or text the info through the P3 Tips App on your cell phone. Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $1,000 for any tip that leads to an arrest in the case.