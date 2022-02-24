Fife police investigate attempted abduction of high school student

Fife police are investigating after an attempted abduction of a high school student on Wednesday morning.

At about 8:15 a.m., officers responded after a Fife High School student reported that they got into a car "under false pretense" and drove about two blocks from the school.

According to police, the student then realized something was wrong and jumped out of the car and called 911.

The student is safe.

Police described the driver as a white man, about 30 years old, 6 feet tall, wearing gray pants, a black sweatshirt and had a brown beard. He was driving a dark blue Volkswagen Passat.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Fife Police Department.

