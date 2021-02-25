Fife elementary school halts in-person learning after 'several' Covid-19 cases reported

An elementary school in Fife has halted in-person learning until further notice after "several" confirmed Covid-19 cases.

The school district said on its website that Discovery Primary will resume full-time remote learning starting today (Feb. 25).

They didn't say how many cases were reported, nor did they say whether it was students or staff infected, or both.

An email to parents says they will be notified if their child was exposed, but some parents have said the school won't provide any additional information

The closure comes as school districts around Western Washington slowly bring students back to the classroom after almost a year of remote learning.

Other districts who haven't begun bringing students back, like Seattle and Highline public schools, are still negotiating with local teachers unions on how to safely bring all kids back to the classroom.

Advertisement

Tacoma Public Schools is bringing all students back for a hybrid model over the next month, despite objections from some teachers who say they may not return to the classroom until everyone in the community has a chance to be vaccinated.

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram