'Hard landing': Ferry crash causes damage to vessel, Fauntleroy Terminal structure

A ferry and a structure at the Fauntleroy Ferry Terminal in West Seattle were damaged Thursday morning after a crash at the dock.

The Washington State Ferries said there was a "hard landing" involving Ferry Cathlamet, and it caused significant damage to the boat and an offshore dolphin at the terminal.

A dolphin is part of a terminal that helps guide a boat in. (Washington State Ferries)

Image 1 of 5 ▼ (Twitter/Timothy Couch)

No injuries were reported.

Services at the Fauntleroy Terminal have been suspended until further notice while crews assess the damage.

WSF said the Issaquah ferry will be the only boat on the route for now and will continue service between Southworth and Vashon. The boat will not operate on its regular schedule and just load vehicles before departing to its next destination to move as much traffic as possible.

This is a developing story and will be updated.



