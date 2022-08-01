Ferry captain on-duty during 'hard-landing' at Fauntleroy terminal resigns

The captain on-duty at the time of a "hard-landing" crash at the Fauntleroy Terminal in West Seattle has resigned, a spokesperson told FOX 13.

On July 28, the Cathlamet Ferry crashed into what is called a ‘dolphin’ at the terminal. A dolphin is a terminal structure located at the dock and it helps guide a vessel in.

The Cathlamet sustained heavy damage and is now out of commission.

A map-tracking system said that the ferry was moving "well south" of the boat's typical routes and was going "too fast" when it experienced the "hard-landing."

On Aug. 1, drug and alcohol tests came back negative for the entire ferry crew, suggesting intoxication was not a factor in the crash. Washington State Ferries says the U.S. Coast Guard is investigating the incident and will release their findings later.

Just after the negative results of the drug test were announced, Washington State Ferries said the captain on-duty during that incident has resigned.

WSF did not give any further details about the resignation.

"WSF doesn’t name employees or past employees without permission, but the captain on duty during the incident has indeed resigned," WSF spokesperson Ian Sterling told FOX 13.