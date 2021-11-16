Ferndale community wades through flood, emotions

Many communities began drying out in the North Sound by Tuesday but others worried the worst of the flooding was still to come. Ferndale city leaders warned homeowners and businesses to voluntarily vacate a section of town in case the Nooksack River burst through a levee.

City officials warned the river had not yet reached its crest, and more flooding could be looming Tuesday evening.

Parts of Ferndale remained under several feet of water. Some neighbors were unscathed and others faced serious damage at their homes. Tuesday’s sunshine lured neighbors to the levee to witness the raging river.

"I’ve lived in Ferndale my entire life and I've never seen a flood like this before," said Taylor Blomquist.

Most businesses near First and Main were closed Tuesday, but not Cedar’s Restaurant. When the city advised a voluntary evacuation, owner Kalliopi Pantoleol said her staff would be sent home and her restaurant would close.

"Since they’ve said it’s not safe anymore, get everybody home and make sure they’re all okay," she said.

The city’s notice pushed neighbors into action who rushed sandbags to help block floodwaters from entering buildings downtown.

"We thought we had made it through COVID," said Outlaws Saloon owner Jamie Ford. "We rebuilt."

The pressure of multiple crises left Ford emotional Tuesday, but also grateful to witness neighbors jump into action with sandbags.

"We’re scared, we don’t know what to expect," she said. "I’m appreciative."

Dozens of volunteers filled sandbags at City Hall while trucks shuttled people and goodwill throughout town.

"We’re all here to help," said Donald Sohar who brought along his children to help distribute sandbags for neighbors in need.

The voluntary evacuation was issued out of an abundance of caution, city officials told FOX 13 News.

