Fentanyl, $524K in cash seized after drug trafficking suspect arrested in Everett

Snohomish County law enforcement arrested a 46-year-old man suspected of trafficking fentanyl in Everett last week.

According to authorities, officers on Friday contacted the suspect in a parking lot near 112th St SW and Fourth Ave W. Officers arrested the man, and seized around 150 fentanyl pills, $524,000 in cash, drug packaging, a digital scale and other stolen property.

After the arrest, officers seized two of the suspect's vehicles. The man was booked into the Snohomish County Jail.

Authorities believe the man is responsible for a "very large portion" of the drugs circulating in the area.

"Addressing the ongoing crime and quality of life issues impacting our community in this area has been a top priority for the Everett Police Department," said Everett Police Chief Dan Templeman. "This requires more than just law enforcement intervention, but also the support of our community, social service organizations and other stakeholders willing to partner with us to improve the conditions for those suffering from behavioral health issues as well as those who own and frequent businesses in the area."

RELATED: Annual Everett Police report shows increases in gun violence, other crimes

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

The Snohomish Regional Drug Task Force says deputies and officers have made thousands of 360 arrests, written more than 150 citations and made thousands of contacts since April.

"In collaboration with the Everett Police Department, we are committed to the residents in this area and to making this a safer place for our entire community to live, work, play and do business," said Snohomish County Sheriff Adam Fortney. "We acknowledge there is more work to be done and we remain committed to helping those who may be struggling with homelessness, mental health and or chemical dependency."