Female pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on SR-512 near Lakewood

A 39-year-old woman died while running along SR-512 in Lakewood after two vehicles struck and killed her, according to Washington State Patrol.

Officials say the woman was running eastbound in the westbound lanes of SR-512, near Steele St. Friday night. WSP said both vehicles that hit the woman fled the scene.

The road remained blocked for several hours but has since reopened.

The identity of the woman has not been released. WSP is investigating and is asking anyone with additional information about the incident to contact 911.

This is an ongoing investigation.