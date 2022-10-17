FEMA authorizes federal funds for Nakia Creek Fire

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) authorized federal funds to help with firefighting efforts in the Nakia Creek Fire.

The wildfire has burned 1,565 acres northeast of Camas, and officials say threatens homes in the surrounding communities. FEMA determined the fire could "cause such destruction as would constitute a major disaster."

75% of the state's costs to put out the fire can be covered with federal grants, but do not go to homes, business owners or any other infrastructure damage.

An additional $1 million will be available for future wildfire mitigation strategies.

This marks the third time federal funds have been authorized for a Washington wildfire in 2022.