FEMA authorizes emergency funds for Bolt Creek Fire

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) authorized funds to support firefighting efforts for the Bolt Creek Fire, which has burned around 7,600 acres near Skykomish.

FEMA approved the state’s request for support, determining the wildfire "threatened to cause such destruction as would constitute a major disaster."

This is the second time FEMA funds have been approved for a Washington wildfire this year.

The federal agency notes the Bolt Creek Fire threatens homes in the area of Skykomish, Index, Baring and Grotto, but also threatens critical infrastructure like transmission lines, telecommunications, power lines, railways, roads and bridges.

Despite the danger, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said that only 50% of people ordered to evacuate Index have actually done so.

FEMA will pay 75% of the firefighting costs for the Bolt Creek Fire, which will be followed by a $1,048,736 grant for post-fire recovery efforts and mitigation strategies.