Felony warrants issued for 2 teens after employee killed in Tacoma pot shop robbery

article

Authorities have identified two teenagers as murder suspects after an employee at a cannabis store was killed during an armed robbery earlier this month.

According to the Tacoma Police Department. detectives need help finding 16-year-old Montrell Hatfield and 15-year-old Marshon Jones.

Though these two suspects are juveniles, FOX 13 News is showing their pictures and using their names because of the deadly nature of the crime and the continued threat to the public: police describe them as dangerous and believe these two are connected to at least 10 similar robberies of cannabis stores in our region.

RELATED: Employee killed in Tacoma pot shop robbery

On March 19, Hatfield and Jones robbed the World of Weed pot shop on the corner of E. 32nd St. and Portland Ave. at gunpoint. An employee was shot and killed during the robbery, according to Tacoma Police detectives.

RELATED: Community honors employee killed in Tacoma pot shop robbery

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. Anonymous tipsters can receive up to $1,000 for information that leads authorities to an arrest.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram