Felony suspect arrested in Everett, officers recover gun, drugs and stolen motorcycle

Everett Police arrested a felony suspect and recovered fentanyl, meth, an illegal gun and a stolen motorcycle.

Police say officers with Everett’s Anti-Crime Team (ACT) spotted a known felon riding a motorcycle with no plates. The man was a suspect in another felony case, and paired with his known criminal history, Everett officers say they developed probable cause to arrest and search him.

They waited until the suspect parked the motorcycle, then detained him.

RELATED: Police search for suspect who shot a 14-year-old and drove away in Lynnwood

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Advertisement

Officers found more than 400 fentanyl pills, methamphetamine and an illegally-possessed handgun. When police ran the vehicle identification number of the motorcycle, it was reported stolen.