Felony hit-and-run blocks SR 509 near Burien

A felony hit-and-run crash is blocking northbound lanes of State Route 509 near Burien.

Washington State Patrol says a car hit a pedestrian on SR 509 just south of 128th Street. The victim is currently in the hospital with serious injuries.

The road is still blocked and there is no estimated time for reopening.

This is a developing story.

