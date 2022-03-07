Felony charges filed against suspected carjacker who crashed into Starbucks Reserve

Several felony charges have been filed against the suspect accused of carjacking, kidnapping and crashing into the downtown Starbucks Reserve Roastery last week.

The King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office announced Monday they filed charges of robbery, kidnapping and attempting to elude police against Nathaniel Jordan McRae. Every recent case of McRae's forwarded to the prosecutor has been rush-filed, the office said, meaning it was filed within 72 hours.

Seattle police were at the scene of a stabbing near Pike and Boren on March 1, when they say McRae crashed into the Starbucks Reserve building right near them.

According to court documents, McRae carjacked a Lyft driver, who chased after him and tried to take control of the car from the passenger window. McRae allegedly started punching the Lyft driver and put him in a headlock while still driving, and the victim's legs were dangling out of the car.

Police nearby pursued McRae, who struck a car and then hit the Starbucks Reserve building.

Prosecutors are asking the court to hold McRae in jail, claiming a high likelihood he will commit a violent offense.

McRae is scheduled for arraignment on March 17.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Police: Suspect in custody after carjacking Lyft, crashing into Starbucks Reserve

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram